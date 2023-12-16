Woman dies in crash with cattle truck

About 1.45pm on Friday, December 15, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 20km north-east of Moree following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a truck carrying cattle and a car.
The driver of the car - believed to be a 51-year-old woman - died at the scene; she is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the truck - a man in his 40s - was not injured, and was taken to Moree District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Eleven of the 96 cattle died at the scene, with the remaining assessed and treated by veterinarians.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash - or has any available dashcam footage - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Newell Highway was closed in both directions following the crash and reopened on Saturday morning.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
