Woman dies in crash with cattle truck

December 17 2023 - 10:15am
A woman in her 50s has died after a collision with a cattle truck. 11 cows were also killed in the crash.
About 1.45pm on Friday, December 15, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 20km north-east of Moree following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a truck carrying cattle and a car.

