Trip north of the border pays off for Sinclair

Peter Sinclair isn't opposed to the idea of travelling into Queensland every now and then, with the astute trainer boasting a good record at Goondiwindi (54 wins), Toowoomba (22) and St George (9).
Still, in a day and age when there is so much prizemoney to be won in NSW, he was the first to admit that he needed to start a winning chance for him to consider trekking north of the border.
"I hadn't been up there for a bit because you've got to have the right type of horse and find the right grade of race," Sinclair told NSW Country and Picnic Racing.
"I definitely don't frequent Toowoomba that much as it is a fair way to get there, and if you go, you want to be half on the money."
Sinclair was right on the money on Saturday, making the six-hour roundtrip to Toowoomba with Green Run, which emerged as the winner of the 1625m Class One Handicap.
With Paballo and Silver Onyx running the field along at a good clip, NSW product and Queensland-based jockey Brodie Loy sat patiently on Green Run, which raced third to last and on the rail in the early stages.
The leaders stretched the field out, and turning for home, Loy was fifth on the NSW galloper before peeling four-wide down the Toowoomba straight.
The pair charged to the lead and gamely held off the fast-finishing favourite Epic Love by a nose, while in third was Silver Onyx, which hung on gamely for third when beaten a length.
"I think the ride won the race. The horse went well, don't get me wrong, but I was so fortunate to get Brodie on board," Sinclair said.
Loy, who cut his teeth in the Southern Districts, has made a name for himself in Queensland, and he landed a winning double on the night, taking two rides for two wins, also triumphing on the Mark Currie-trained Super Thief in the 870m Benchmark 58 Handicap.
"I hadn't been to Toowoomba for a while, and I look at the good trainers and who they are using, and I try and use the same, and it worked out well having Brodie on," Sinclair said.
Green Run's win added to a good preparation for the four-year-old, with the Sutton Park-owned Nicconi gelding starting three times for two wins.
Following a 20-week spell, the four-year-old is racing as well as ever, with his victory at Toowoomba preceded by an excellent first-up win at Moree in early November.
"He's been a nice horse, especially this prep," Sinclair said.
"I had him last prep, and it took me a little bit to work him out, and when I started to get him right, he had enough, so he went for a spell. I got him right this prep; he was pre-trained at Sutton Park, and he was in very good order when he turned up, and he is racing as well as ever."
Sinclair will head back home on Saturday with six horses nominated for the Moree meeting on Saturday.
