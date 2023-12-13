Greenbah's gem

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
With a north-facing aspect and so much privacy, this home does not feel like your typical house block in Greenbah.
The home is on a huge double block, out-of-flood, and in a low-traffic area, which adds to the property's appeal.
This single-storey brick dwelling has four bedrooms, and the main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in robe.
There is a huge open-plan living area with dining and a good-sized kitchen. There is also a large formal lounge room along the western side of the home that is perfect for a parents' retreat or entertaining area.
The living space opens out to a paved patio area overlooking the yard.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted evaporative air conditioning throughout the home and a gas fireplace and heating points in the living areas.
The yard has established trees and sprawling lawns with a pop-up watering system, making summer days so much easier.
There is a double lock-up garage with a remote door and a large concrete driveway with four off-street car parks.
