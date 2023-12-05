DIY garden design tips: How to save on your next landscaping project

You can save thousands of dollars by undertaking home maintenance, repair and renovation tasks by doing it yourself. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Home improvement projects can make a tremendous improvement on your property as well as your lifestyle.



There's nothing quite like refreshing and rejuvenating your older home.



Whether it's a fresh lick of paint, a room conversion, an extension or a new light fitting, there's something so satisfying about bringing new life into tired interiors.

And that satisfaction is doubled if you've managed to go the DIY route.



You can save thousands of dollars by undertaking home maintenance, repair and renovation tasks by doing it yourself.



There's a learning curve, sure, but it's well worth it.

And one element of your home that you can save some serious money on is landscaping and garden design.



From sourcing your own supplies through local retailers like Outback Fencing, to installing and designing your own garden decor or garden features, you'd be surprised by just how much money you can save on your garden landscaping by simply rolling up your sleeves and doing it yourself.

But what's the best way to approach DIY garden designing?



Well you'll be happy to hear that with some creativity, patience, dedication, and the top tips we'll be sharing below, transforming your garden space independently can be easier than you may think possible.

So stick with us as we share our top DIY garden design tips and tricks that'll help you save big on your next landscaping project.

Use Planter Boxes

Adding some beautiful planter boxes to your garden is a great way of keeping your garden space modular and adaptable.



You can buy planter boxes from many Australian nurseries and garden supply retailers, or you may even opt to make your own (if you're going for an upcycled garden theme, but more on that later).

You can easily make some DIY planter boxes by using some basic woodworking skills.



You'll want to connect four rectangular pieces of wood to make a rectangular planter box.



These DIY planters can then be secured by using brackets.



Other tools you may need to complete this particular DIY construction project include a drill, some screws, and maybe even a power saw if you want to cut your wood to size.



Just be mindful that your wood should also be treated to reduce the risks of wood rot.

Once finished, your planter boxes will look amazing and will be perfect for growing all sorts of flora in your front or backyard.

Creative, Circular Lawns

Who said lawns have to be rectangles or square sections?



A circular or curved lawn will draw the eye to the centre of the garden and can give the appearance of more surface area as the boundaries push out in every direction.



These groovy circular lawns are also easier to put together than you might think.



All you need to do is practice a little boundary control, either by laying down stones, garden barriers, or physically digging a circular boundary.

If you have enough room, you could even do an overlap design of two circular lawn areas.



And if you're feeling particularly fancy, you could introduce a centrepiece to your lawn, such as a statue, solar water feature or even a gazebo.



You can do this yourself by creating a circular boundary for the lawn area with pavers, raised concrete or another edging material.

DIY Lighting

A simple DIY tip that can add a gorgeous splash of ambience to your outdoor space at night is investing in fairy lighting and festoon lighting.



You can hang these lights around your garden in a number of ways, but the best ways by far are either woven into some trellis, draped over tree limbs or strung up in delicate loops across your fencing.

You can buy solar-powered festoons or fairy lights, so you don't have to stress about the power bill. Note that the solar lights may appear dimmer after a shady or overcast day.

Regardless of what kind of outdoor lighting you opt for, the soft, warm, and gorgeous lighting provided will definitely make your outdoor area a dazzling, glowing delight that will perfectly complement all your backyard shindigs.

Use Pavers

Another excellent DIY garden design tip is to use pavers. You can get cheap pavers second-hand to save some money - look online, on social media marketplaces or local community groups.



Pavers can create a lovely aesthetic, whether it's creating a paved walkway that snakes through your garden or paving a whole area of your yard to reduce lawn maintenance and care.



You don't even have to use grout or concrete to set them, as you can lay them on a bed of sand or gravel and then fill the gaps with more gravel or sand.

Upcycle Old Household Goods

Another DIY hack for landscaping that can save you money is by turning old household items into garden design elements.



For instance, if you are investing in a new bathtub, you can place the old bath in your garden, fill it with soil, and use it as a planter box.



You can also do this with old teapots or kettles - which can make perfect pots for small flowers.

By upcycling, you're reducing waste and ensuring that objects can get a second life.



You'll save money and also reduce the amount of waste your home sends to hard rubbish or landfill.

Design Vertical Gardens

Have a smaller garden space that you're not entirely sure what to do with?



Then this next DIY design tip is just for you.



You can maximise your garden space and actually create a bold impact with vertical planting.

Although some may argue that vertical garden design isn't as easy as it looks, creating a successful vertical garden is really all about finding the right plants.



You could plant some fast-growing climbing plants such as jasmine or wisteria.



Similarly, plants that can retain their own water levels fairly well can also thrive in the unique growing environment that's provided by vertical gardens.

You may even opt to mimic a vertical garden by using mounted sleeves to hold pots horizontally.



This creates the illusion of a vertical garden whilst still allowing you to plant whatever you want.

Create a Potting Station with Pallets

Another cheap DIY hack for your landscaping project can be to make a potting and planting station out of old pallets.



Approach some local warehouses and see if they can donate some old pallets - chances are they'll say yes.



Then, using some essential tools and woodworking skills, you can create a wooden stand or station that you can use for potting, planting and storing your garden tools.



So there you have it - our top DIY garden design tips and how they can help you save some serious money on your next landscaping project.

