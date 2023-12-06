4 beds | 2 cars | 2 baths
This spacious, pared back home is perfect for the family home buyer or retiree alike.
3 Karingal Place, Moree is an inviting, rendered brick home with level access. Fresh, neat and decorated in neutral tones, the home includes everything for easy family living.
The property offers four bedrooms, the main has an ensuite and there are built-in robes in each bedroom.
Comfortable living all year round is a priority here, and features ducted air cooling plus split systems and luxurious underfloor heating throughout the living areas and bathrooms.
The northern sitting room spills out from the well-designed kitchen and there are spacious lounge and dining areas to enjoy.
The covered patio is great for outdoor entertaining, and a great spot to sit back and relax whilst watching the kids at play in the established garden.
Additional features of the property include an attached double lock-up garage and shed in the rear yard.
The 1151 square metre allotment is located in a premium neighbourhood, tucked away in a quiet Greenbah cul-de-sac.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.