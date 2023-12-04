WHEN Moree radio presenter Michael Andersen traded his mike for retirement in 2020, he did not think about writing a novel.
But three years on and "Ando" is hoping his debut novel, Shrimp Coptales, will make a fun filler in many residents' Christmas stockings.
Set in the fictional town of Widenbridge, Shrimp Coptales is narrated in the third person.
It's a collection of five detective stories from the bush; tales of murder, drugs, a bank hold-up, sweet love, and a twist of history.
"I had been writing while I was at the radio station," Andersen said.
"But this is my first book. It started as one story, that evolved into two, three and then eventually, five tales.
"The stories are set in a different time, before the internet, mobile phones, and the worries of today."
Andersen said Shrimp Coptales was a "gentle, easy read, with characters that are real and incorporating some surprising twists and turns".
Each story is set in Widenbridge, a fictional town that is an amalgamation of places where Andersen has lived and the people he's encountered.
"The initial idea of the town came from a road trip I took when I was 18, while the idea of the first crime came 15 years ago," Andersen said.
"The detective stories just fell into place, it just happened."
Each story centres on retired detective Daniel "Shrimp" Nolan, who enjoys fishing. The name "Shrimp" comes from the favourite bait used by the detective when fishing.
"The stories are sprinkled with humour along with the drama one may expect in the reflections of a retired detective," Andersen said.
A keen angler himself, Andersen has also kept busy in retirement, undertaking education support work, helping children in school.
For nearly 34 years, Andersen had been the voice many Moree residents woke up to, as the presenter of the breakfast show on 2VM every weekday morning as well as the Saturday morning sports program.
Away from the studio, Andersen had been involved in a large number of community organisations and events, often behind the microphone as an MC.
Shrimp Coptales by Michael Andersen is available from amazon.com.au/books, in paperback or Kindle.
