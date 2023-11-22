Vidler reactivates lone wolf mode: 'The word's got out to Moree'

He's the lone wolf who is hungrier than ever for success.
They're the ambitious club who may have pulled off a masterstroke
And together they hope to finally crack a tinnie on top of the mountain.
The Moree Boars' decision to sign the indomitable Chris Vidler, despite him not being able to train with them due to his Tamworth residency, mirrors a move that facilitated one of the explosive prop's best seasons.
In 2017, Vidler detonated in Group 21 - inspiring the Aberdeen Tigers to a premiership despite training by himself because of the tyranny of distance.
Six years on, the 37-year-old prop is confident he can recapture the form that resulted in him landing the Tigers' best and fairest, and players' players gongs - even though he missed the first six rounds of the competition.
When things get a little bit stale, I tend to get stale and get pretty comfortable.
Fresh from being named Kootingal-Moonbi's joint best forward for the 2023 season, Vidler said his return to lone wolf mode and his linkage to the Boars had provided him with the test he needed.
"I like to challenge myself," he said. "When things get a little bit stale, I tend to get stale and get pretty comfortable.
"Another reason why I wanted to go to Moree, too, was because I just wanted that challenge of making the starting team and ... show them how I really do play."
"I wanna earn my spot next year," he said, adding that he did not have to train with the side to be effective. "I've been around a long time. And being a front-rower, it's not hard to know what I have to do: catch the ball and run straight."
An integral component of Vidler's bid to stay relevant in a young man's world is Jay Ramirez. For years Vidler - who was frustrated over the Roosters' failure to win a premiership - has taken part in Ramirez's group sessions at Soul Fit Training and Mentoring.
"I just push myself. That's all it comes down to. I just love training," said Vidler, a married tyre fitter who also mentors Indigenous youths.
"I'm getting older," he added, "but I don't see age as a factor in football. It's how you train and how you feel. And I feel like I'm 27, not 37."
This week, Moree announced Mick Watton's reappointment as coach. The playmaker has again been tasked with securing the Boars their first Group 4 premiership since 2002. Norths beat them 26-16 in August's grand final.
"I'm keen. The word's got out to Moree," Vidler said of his commitment to the Boars cause. "Actually, Mick [Watton] texted me last night and said a few of the boys had seen me training last weekend."
