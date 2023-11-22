3 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
This is a rare opportunity to live in the most sought after position in town. From the rear looking across to the Mehi River and Mary Brand Park, it is hard to believe that you are just one block from the CBD.
The home has been partially renovated including steel adjustable piers, re-roofed, Viridian windows throughout and is at the fit-out stage.
The property is being sold on a walk-in-walk-out basis including a quantity of materials that had been purchased to do so.
The vision was to include three bedrooms, an ensuite and walk-in robe to main and an open kitchen-living space with feature fireplace and rear deck pavilion. The bedroom and bathroom icons are indicative of the proposed floorplan, post completion of renovations.
The garage is a separate outbuilding, and the allotment is 899 square metres with rear lane access.
This would be particularly attractive to retirees, being situated in a quiet no-through street yet so close to all amenities. Nestled between the Broadwater Creek and Mehi River, the new owner is sure to enjoy the fabulous views.
