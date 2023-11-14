BOGGABILLA and Toomelah towns will be the big winners of an agreement between Moree Plains and Goondiwindi councils.
The memorandum of understanding aims to cut red tape between the neighbouring councils.
Moree Mayor Mark Johnson and Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg signed and outlined the memorandum of understanding on Thursday, November 9.
Moree and Goondiwindi councils will "work together for the betterment of the border region", the memorandum says.
It will help cut red tape and improve disaster response coordination, planning and development, joint training activities and cross-council working groups.
"The document formalises the significant relationship between our two councils and provides a firm commitment from both bodies to work collaboratively for the collective good," mayor Johnson said.
"Both of our councils have so much in common and it just makes good sense for us to unite wherever we can, whether that be through shared services or advocacy we are better together."
The memorandum is valid for five years and includes a commitment to work collaboratively to achieve better outcomes for the residents of Boggabilla and Toomelah.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.