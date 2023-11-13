An historic missing person's case has been resolved following a public appeal last month.
NSW Police issued a public appeal about a 24-year-old man who had last been seen at Warwick Farm in 1953.
The man was reported missing to officers at Blacktown Police Area Command earlier this year, with police conducting inquiries to confirm his whereabouts.
Following a public appeal, a member of the public contacted police.
Inquiries have subsequently established that the man changed his identity and died from natural causes in 1980 at Moree.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.