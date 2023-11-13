Moree Champion
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Moree marks those who fell during World War I | Watch the video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree RSL sub-branch president Roger Butler, left, led the proceedings at this year's Remembrance Day services.
Moree RSL sub-branch president Roger Butler, left, led the proceedings at this year's Remembrance Day services.

YEAR 5 pupil Agnes Tighe read The Unknown Soldier, by Dulcie Meadows at this year's Remembrance Day ceremony at Moree on November 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.