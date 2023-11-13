YEAR 5 pupil Agnes Tighe read The Unknown Soldier, by Dulcie Meadows at this year's Remembrance Day ceremony at Moree on November 11.
Remembrance Day marks the end of World War I and is observed in most countries.
Agnes, from St Philomena's School, Moree, read the poem, written to marked the end of The Great War.
"A long time ago a man died.
He was a soldier.
He fell on foreign soil and lay unknown."
After the poem was read Lauren Hunt sang Oh God Our Help in Ages Past, a hymn by Isaac Watts that paraphrases the 90th psalm.
Dozens of residents attended the Remembrance Day ceremony, held at Moree RSL sub-branch, as well as observing a minute's silence at 11am.
Master of Ceremonies, RSL sub-branch president Roger Butler, led the proceedings.
Padre on the day was Geoff Hearne and the bugler was Jac Lillyman.
Piper Major Tim Tesoriero, from the Moree Caledonian Society Pipes and Drums piped in the ceremony, while morning tea was served by the RSL Auxiliary at the Moree and District Services Club.
Federal MP Mark Coulton attended the service and laid a wreath at the cenotaph, in memory of those who fell.
"It's always good to see children and young people attending these services; they have a better future because of the sacrifices made by our armed forces," Mr Coulton said.
More than 3240,000 Australians served in World War I, between 1914 and 1918.
Fighting finally stopped on the Western Front at 11am on November 11, 1918.
The Armistice (an end to hostilities) was signed by Britain, France and Germany, effectively ending what later became known as The Great War.
