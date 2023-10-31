A FREE wellness workshop will be held in Moree on November 13.
Your Life Matters is aimed at addressing mental health and wellness and it is organised by the Quest for Life Foundation.
Wellbeing experts Margie Braunstein and Kate Szymanski will conduct the workshop.
"There's no need to speak; people are welcome to just join us and absorb the wealth of practical information," Ms Braunstein said.
"We're here to equip you with straightforward and effective strategies for navigating your emotions and tackling the obstacles in your path."
The workshop aims to provide insight and support to people grappling with the complexities of rural and regional living or facing everyday struggles such as coping with loss, managing family issues, dealing with financial concerns, or addressing physical or mental health challenges.
"This experience is a rare opportunity to learn ways to enhance emotional wellbeing, develop resilience, and gain the tools needed to face life's challenges," Ms Braunstein said.
The Your Life Matters workshop is open to everyone.
It will be held at the Moree Services Club and runs for five hours from 9.30am.
This workshop is part of a series of outreach community workshops in rural and regional NSW, with other destinations including Gunnedah and Tamworth.
Quest for Life Foundation was started in 1989 by Petrea King.
