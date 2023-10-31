Moree Champion
Free, five-hour workshop at Moree to address wellness and mental health

Updated October 31 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:48pm
Wellbeing experts Margie Braunstein and Kate Szymanski will conduct the five-hour workshop at the Moree Services Club.
A FREE wellness workshop will be held in Moree on November 13.

