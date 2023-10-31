A CROWD of more than 500 people turned out to celebrate indigenous art and craft from around the region.
The inaugural Moree Blak Markets were held around the Aboriginal sculpture walk in Jellicoe Park on October 29.
It was a festival program which also included bushfoods among more than 20 stalls.
Stallholders sold a range of authentic and handmade artworks, clothing, jewellery, homewares while celebrating Aboriginal makers, artists and small business owners as part of Indigenous Business Month.
The markets kicked off with a traditional Welcome to Country and official opening by Moree Mayor, Mark Johnson, followed by a smoking ceremony and dance performance with Paul Spearim at the helm.
Kerrie Saunders, provided a native plant and grain talks as well as selling bushfood pancakes made with local grain alongside Eurah Tea.
There was free hands-on weaving workshops and a crochet yarn bomb by Mona Fernando celebrating Aboriginal culture.
Moree teenager Kyla Belle performed throughout the day.
She has been making a name for herself as a musician at community and cultural events around the region.
There was also a dance performance by Yulugi Marumali which was led by Shae Duncan.
Event coordinator Glen Crump said the day was a huge success, bringing all walks of life from the community together to celebrate and showcase the unique talents of the Aboriginal community of Moree and surrounding areas.
The Miyay Birray Aboriginal fathers group helped set the tents up, cooked the barbecue and packed up after the event.
First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation partnered with the local Aboriginal community to deliver the event which were co-funded by the AES and the Department of Regional NSW as part of the Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program.
Chief executive officer from the First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation Peter Cooley said it was a wonderful way to connect with Aboriginal businesses directly, build relationships with the local community and learn about Aboriginal culture.
"You can do this with the peace of mind you are supporting 100 per cent indigenous-owned and operated enterprises, which in turn are helping our industries to increase economic opportunities and build generational wealth for future generations," Mr Cooley said.
