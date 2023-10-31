Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Community

Moree Blak Markets held for the first time at Jellicoe Park

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
October 31 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CROWD of more than 500 people turned out to celebrate indigenous art and craft from around the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.