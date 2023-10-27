COMMUNITY groups and residents across the New England and North West region help raise thousands of dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities each year.
Funds from local sport and community events have gone directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities at Tamworth and Newcastle.
Moree McDonald's Licensee Mick Young is calling on the community for support.
Grimace or Hamburglar themed socks along with Helping Hands are on sale now with all the proceeds going to the house charities.
"Every year, we are blown away by the generosity of our customers who dig deep for McHappy Day and help us raise much needed funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities," Mr Young said.
"Over the next few weeks, we are asking Moree locals to top up their Macca's order with a pair of Silly Socks or Helping Hands, if they are in a position to do so.
"The funds raised will go directly towards helping Ronald McDonald House Charities continue to make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill or injured children and their families across Australia".
McDonald's launched McHappy Day in Australia in 1991 to help raise essential funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
In addition to providing a home away from home, Ronald McDonald House Charities also runs family rooms, family retreats, hospitality carts and a national learning program to support families through and after their child's challenging hospital journey and ongoing recovery.
How you can help:
During McHappy Time: Picking up a pair of Silly Socks for $5.95, or Helping Hands for $2, $10 or $50, from their local McDonald's or via McDelivery.
On McHappy Day (Saturday, 18 November): Buying a Big Mac from their local McDonald's or via McDelivery, with $2 from every Big Mac sold going directly to house charities.
Donations can be made at www.rmhc.org.au/give
