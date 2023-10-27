FAMILIES will reap the benefits of having continued childcare services in Mungindi after Moree council secured $900,000 through the Community Child Care Fund.
It will be put towards establishing the Mungindi Community Child Care Education Hub (Hub).
Minister for Early Childhood Education Dr Anne Aly announced the outcome of the grant recipients for Centre Based Child Care services.
In Other News:
It will provide $600,000 for establishment and sustainability support and $300,000 for capital support over the next 2 years.
Mayor Mark Johnson is excited for the community of Mungindi.
"This outcome brings peace of mind for families who will now have continuing access to quality care and early education, enabling families to remain active in employment," he said.
"The Hub will bring added benefits of providing employment for approximately four-eight employees, which is significant in a small town".
Currently, preschool facilities for three-year-olds are located on the Queensland side of Mungindi.
Following changes to the present Queensland funding model, three-year-olds are no longer funded for preschool, which will result in the facility having to close its doors at the end of 2023.
Through grant funding council is able to provide for the community of Mungindi equal and accessible access to education and social interaction through a long day care facility for children up to five-years of age, along with out-of-school hours care and vocational care available to all children.
It was strongly supported by federal MP Mark Coulton MP, state MP Adam Marshall, NSW Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish, Mungindi Central School, Balonne Shire Council, Mungindi Progress Association and St Joseph's School, Mungindi.
Balonne Shire Council and Moree Plains Shire Council will continue to work together to advocate for additional funding, strengthening and growing our cross-border relationship.
The Hub will be owned and operated by current Approved Provider, Moree Plains Shire Council.
The location of the Mungindi Community Child Care Education Hub is still being investigated.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.