Watch out! Trains are back between Moree and North Star

An upgraded private level crossing with bigger and brighter signage and new rubber crossing panels, in Crooble with GrainCorp silos in the background. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Australian Rail and Track Corporation.

The Moree to North Star rail line is back in service after two and a half years and people are urged to take extra care near the rail line and at level crossings.

Work on the northern section of the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 (N2NS P1) Inland Rail project alignment has finished and the line will be operational from October 27, 2023.

This means trains can run again between Moree and North Star.

The track has been inactive since March 1, 2021, when construction on the line started for the Inland Rail project.



The section between Narrabri and Moree was returned to service in November last year and this year Inland Rail construction contractors Trans4m Rail have been putting the finishing touches on the section between North Camurra and North Star, in the lead up to operations resuming on October 27, 2023.

As part of Inland Rail's commitment to improving rail corridor safety, they have upgraded 57 public and private level crossings and road approaches along the N2NS P1 alignment.

Between Moree and North Star alone, six locations have been upgraded to active crossings, meaning they will now have boom barriers, bells and flashing lights instead of just stop or give way signs. These include:

County Boundary Road, Milguy

Croppa Creek Road, Crooble

Buckie Road, Croppa Creek

Croppa Moree Road, Croppa Creek

Croppa Creek Road, North Star

I B Bore Road, North Star

Inland Rail has also delivered a brand new dedicated active pedestrian crossing at Buckie Road in Croppa Creek.

All crossings now have bigger and brighter signage, upgraded road approaches and new rubber crossing panels, which reduce the time it takes for a vehicle to traverse the level crossing.

But just because level crossing safety has been improved, local communities cannot get complacent about driving across the track.

Locals and visitors travelling near the rail line and using level crossings are urged to take extra care, especially north of Moree. Grain trains and other rail vehicles can run at any time.