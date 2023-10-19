The N2NS P1 works will see improved efficiency and reliability on the main line, as well as boosting resilience to extreme weather events, with the track withstanding the worst flood in a decade to hit Moree late last year. Five crossing loops, seven bridge upgrades, and improved safety at 57 level crossings have all been included in the design. The project also brings telecommunications upgrades to rural NSW, with ARTC in partnership with Telstra delivering a $3.4 million project to deliver improved connectivity for trains using the line and also to enhance mobile telecommunications for local communities in North Star, Gurley, Croppa Creek, and Crooble.