6 beds | 4 baths | 4 cars
"Bimble", 138 River Road, Pallamallawa
Here is a great opportunity for a quality rural lifestyle and grazing property in the tightly held Pallamallawa area.
With an area of 153.86ha (380ac) "Bimble" is predominantly open and arable grazing country and alluvial river flats set on the eastern outskirts of Pallamallawa and just 34km east of Moree.
The property is held in two freehold allotments providing potential for subdivision. The two homesteads have undergone extensive Improvements.
The circa 2014 architect-designed homestead has two bedrooms plus a third that could be used as an office.
The original homestead has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
There is a garage, carport, steel cattle yards, a workshop and vehicle shed.
Water comes from three equipped bores with more water available from the extensive Gwydir River frontage.
"Bimble" lends itself to pasture improvement or cultivation with the quality soil types ideal for tropical grasses. The property is divided into three main paddocks plus the house yard.
