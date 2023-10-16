Hybrid and electric vehicles: Challenges and changes in modern mechanics

With the global concern around climate change, more people are turning to green solutions. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to technological advancements in the automotive industry, there is no doubt that the next frontier will involve hybrid and electric vehicles. With the current global concern around climate change and our environmental impact, more people are turning to green solutions.



But this shift will not be without its challenges. It is not only difficult to create this technology, but there are also hurdles around managing modern vehicles once they're released into the market, especially for all professionals from the head engineers at Toyota to your local mechanic in Bundaberg. This article will explore this rapidly evolving field to understand what's in store for the future.

Overview of hybrid and electric vehicles features and benefits

Before going into detail as to some of the main issues with implementation, let's get a higher-level overview to ensure you're updated with these modern marvels in engineering. Hybrid and electric vehicles entered the marketplace in early 1997, with the first-generation Prius as the first mass-produced hybrid Japanese cars in Australia. Since then, the market has only increased with more electric cars being produced than ever before, and it will only increase.

As the name suggests, hybrid vehicles utilise both petroleum combustible and electrical components, making them more efficient overall than vehicles that run on petrol. These are popular because they reduce emissions and improve efficiency and sustainability. On the other hand, electric engines are starting to develop and compete with other markets in terms of being powerful and cost-effective for the broader market of consumers.

Challenges faced when transitioning to hybrid and electric vehicles

As the world starts to move toward electric and hybrid vehicles due to their benefits, it's important to note a few challenges that should be considered. Not only the engineering component, but there is quite a large curve when it comes to transitioning to this technology, and like anything, it may take some time. Let's look at some general challenges faced in this emerging industry.

High cost of vehicles for the average consumer

The first significant hurdle we'll be looking at before widespread adoption occurs is the cost of these vehicles. That is probably why they have yet to be released into the mainstream. Like any developing technology, it must go through multiple iterations before it is cost-effective enough to be released to the broader population.



The long-term savings on fuel and maintenance are good advantages, but more is needed to compensate for the upfront cost consumers would have to pay. Finding methods to make electric vehicles cost-effective is crucial in achieving mass adoption moving forward.

Limited accessibility of technology that supports electric vehicles

While demand for electric vehicles in Australia increases, so does the need for the technology to support this machinery, and unfortunately, most infrastructure hasn't caught up. When operating electric cars over long distances, you require charging station networks, which are challenging to build and maintain. This issue, coupled with the high cost of batteries, contributes to some hesitation from consumers and the fear of running out of power while on the road.

Less infrastructure in certain geographic regions and climates

Many countries are far from being able to adopt electric vehicles as the economic landscape has yet to catch up, which is another reason adoption is slow to develop. It is inevitable that the roads and infrastructure of countries need to be established before electric vehicles are widespread.



Another issue is the climates of specific regions that make it almost impossible to drive electric cars because this technology cannot function well in extremely hot or cold environments.

Impact of electric and hybrid vehicles on modern automotive mechanics

The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles will inevitably profoundly impact traditional automotive mechanics. As a society, we have yet to examine the long-term impact on the mechanical trade and the current automotive industry. Let's look at some key points that need to be addressed as the adoption of electric vehicles increases.

How electric and hybrid vehicles impact car maintenance

Maintenance processes are entirely different because the complete mechanical systems of electric and hybrid vehicles are so different from motorised vehicles. Instead of worrying about oil changes and structural tune-ups, these vehicles are typically serviced for battery packs, electrical components and coolant systems. However, replacement for brake pads and other components may remain the same, more or less.

Necessity of specialised training for mechanics

Mechanics and automotive maintenance business owners need to adapt to the changes in the electric vehicle industry. Luckily, the transition has been slow, and a more complex computing mechanism has been warming mechanics up to the needs of this industry.



That being said, there will be a need for specialised training and mechanics to understand electronic systems and battery technology better. Those who don't stay updated with these skills may see less demand for their traditional mechanical skills.

Conclusion

The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles will not only impact the environment, but the economic and societal impact will also create some changes.

