Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Have your say | Moree Council opens up chamber for public forum

Updated October 10 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh, appointed earlier this year, will conduct the public forum in Council chambers in Heber Street, Moree.
Moree general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh, appointed earlier this year, will conduct the public forum in Council chambers in Heber Street, Moree.

RATEPAYERS will be able address Moree councillors at a public forum later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.