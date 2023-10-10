RATEPAYERS will be able address Moree councillors at a public forum later this month.
They will be given three minutes to raise a matter of concern to them, Moree Shire Plains Mayor Mark Johnson said.
The forum will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 2 pm in the council chambers in Heber Street, Moree.
"We hold these public forums every six months or so and they're invaluable to the community," Mayor Johnson said.
"Quite often it's interactive, councillors will respond to queries raised by a ratepayer, but it's not about significant debate.
"It's about giving ratepayers the opportunity to tell us of a particular issue that's a concern to them."
People wanting to address councillors in person should pre-register before the meeting and provide detailed information regarding their query.
"While members of the community are still welcome to attend the public forum in person, if the number of attendees exceeds the maximum capacity of the council chambers, members of the public will be asked to wait outside and be invited into the chamber to address Council," Mayor Johnson said.
Alternatively, people can provide a written submission for the councillors' consideration, which will be read out by the general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh and addressed by councillors.
To submit a statement to be addressed at the public forum, provide the statement by email at council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au by 4pm on Monday, October 16.
Mayor Johnson said there were a number of guidelines to be met by anyone wanting to address the forum in person.
These include not digressing from the item on the agenda, refraining from disorderly conduct and making potentially defamatory statements.
