4 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
"Venida" really is the ultimate family lifestyle property.
Only a short 10-minute drive from Moree, on a quiet no-through road, this property has it all.
This charming weatherboard home is packed full of features and the perfect size for the family.
With four bedrooms it will fit a larger family and has plenty of space to grow. There is a north-facing kitchen and main living area, plus a large gauzed entertaining room. It has been extended and renovated over the years, with nothing left to do but move straight in.
The home is surrounded by huge established gardens with large shady trees and easy-maintenance garden beds, complete with a bore and watering system to make everyone's life easier.
There is a cubby house with a sandpit plus a fire pit area. It is the ideal spot to spend afternoons with kids in the sunshine.
There is a 3-car carport, plus a powered shed/workshop, cattle yards, chook yard, and two paddocks which allows families to either run some stock or even a horse.
"Venida" is so well presented and thought out, ready to be moved straight into and watch your family grow. All the hard work has been done.
It's a large block which is rare for the Bendygleet area so you feel like you are on your own.
It is extremely private and peaceful but also has the added benefit of being close to town and all its services.
Discover this home 10km west of Moree via Boobialla Road.
If "Venida" sounds like the home for you, call Sandy Bailey today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.