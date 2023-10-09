NEW ENGLAND could be a perfect place for solar farms because of its poorer soils, an expert says.
But placement and construction of the farms is critical to their success, as well as the ecosystems beneath them.
"Solar farms change the micro-climate beneath them and make it a bit more hospitable for growth," lecturer and coordinator of UNE's soil science units, Dr Ivanah Oliver, says.
"But it's important to construct solar farms on soil that's least productive, leaving your more fertile soil for livestock and crops.
"New England tends to have poorer soil, it tends to be a bit sandier, making it less fertile."
In an Australian first, the University of New England has just been officially endorsed by the country's national soil science body, Soil Science Australia.
The endorsement means UNE is the only recognised tertiary institution that equips students with the skills and knowledge required to obtain one of Soil Science Australia's new accreditations.
"We are a leading provider of undergraduate and postgraduate soil science education in Australia," Dr Oliver said.
In her work with UNE, Dr Oliver has just conducted a statewide survey of soils, where she noticed some solar farms outside New England were located on fertile soils, limiting that region's productivity.
"We don't want to make that mistake in New England," Dr Oliver said.
"You can have solar farms and still run sheep, however, the panels must be high enough off the ground so sheep don't gnaw through the cables."
Solar panels can change the micro-climate which helps to protect the grasses from frosts, reduce evaporation rates and maintain soil moisture.
In the lead-up to a hotter, drier summer Dr Oliver urged producers across the New England to test and understand their soil.
"Try maintain ground cover to minimise erosion," Dr Oliver said.
"Maintaining standing stubble from previous crops or plants will provide good cover and protect your soil."
Before planting crops such as cotton in the coming season, "find out your soil type, understand the typography of your land and then work within the constraint of that system", Dr Oliver said.
"Soil is an ecosystem and we don't want to push it too hard."
The national accreditation for soil professionals was introduced earlier this year by SSA in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in an effort to standardise soil expertise across Australia.
SSA Chief Executive Officer, Michael Walker, says this will give farmers and land managers confidence when seeking out professional advice.
"In Australia, soils are a precious and valuable resource. Better management of soils allows farmers to improve this vital resource, address soil issues and build overall soil health," Mr Walker said.
"By creating a national accreditation, we are helping achieve this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.