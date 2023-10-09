Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Getaway to film in Moree, Walgett and Lightning Ridge

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
October 9 2023 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catriona Rowntree will be heading back to North West NSW - a place she has visited many times before. Such as, inset, when she last visited Walgett. Ms Rowntree is also pictured, main, wearing the Little River dress from the Iris and Wool capsule collection. Pictures supplied
Catriona Rowntree will be heading back to North West NSW - a place she has visited many times before. Such as, inset, when she last visited Walgett. Ms Rowntree is also pictured, main, wearing the Little River dress from the Iris and Wool capsule collection. Pictures supplied

Australia's longest-running travel and lifestyle television program is on it's way to north western NSW to put the spotlight on this incredible part of the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.