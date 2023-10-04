Moree Champion
Moree businessmen and women to address workshop aimed at Beating the Burnout

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
Flashback to last year's Moree event for NSW Small Business Month. This year's event is focusing on Beating the Burnout.
BUSINESSMEN and women from across Moree will lead a panel of experts at a key business workshop to be held later this month.

