BUSINESSMEN and women from across Moree will lead a panel of experts at a key business workshop to be held later this month.
My Small Business - Beating the Burnout is a workshop funded by the state government and held as part of NSW Small Business Month.
The event has been organised by Moree Chamber and Moree Plains Shire Council and will be held at the Moree Town and Country Club on October 11.
Nadin Selman from AMCAL Pharmacy Moree, Greg Bell from Gwydir Chiropractic and Physiotherapy and Jana Collier from women's fashion and lifestyle boutique Plaine will lead the panel.
Keynote speaker will be Adam Brook, from REVFIT in Tamworth, who will share his story of managing a business, a relationship and a diagnosis of stage 4 melanoma.
Mr Brook and panel members will discuss the importance of health management when managing a small business including, physical, mental and financial health.
"It's no secret Northwest NSW businesses, and those across Australia continue to face unsure economic times, as day-to-day cost of living continues to rise regional towns and their business are starting to feel the pinch," Moree and District Chamber of Commerce president Dibs Cush said.
"Beating the Burnout will focus on practical skills, strategies and useful tips on how local business owners can beat their own burnout as Australia heads into what's predicted to be a scorching summer.
"It's hoped NSW Small Business Month can help alleviate this stress and in turn create optimism for the future."
Business owners from a wide range of industries will speak on finding solutions and inspiration during these tough times, as the overall theme for the month focuses on seven key areas of business including branding and marketing, cyber security, business health, ecommerce, current market conditions, resilience, and teams.
NSW Small Business Month runs throughout October.
Coordinated by the NSW Small Business Commission, the annual event unites small businesses with local chambers, industry associations, other not-for-profits, large businesses, and all levels of government.
Moree Plains Shire Council has contributed additional funding to the event, so ticket prices are $10.
Tickets are available at Beating the Burnout - NSW Small Business Month - Moree
