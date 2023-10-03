The weather's warming up, the grass is growing and the snakes are out.
A warmer-than-average start to spring has seen snake activity begin early with the search for food, water and mates meaning a chance encounter with humans or their pets.
WIRES spokesperson John Grant said anyone who comes across a snake should stop, keep their distance and let the snake move away.
"The snakes are not territorial, they are usually passing through looking for a food source, or for shelter or for water," he said.
"People also need to remember that snakes are a protected species, they are protected by law.
"Authorities often tell people to not drive through flooded waters, but people still do it, It's the same with snakes. Most of the people who get bitten are either trying to kill the snake or they're trying to pick it up or move it."
"It's pretty rare that somebody just happens to step on a snake and get bitten, it certainly can happen but that is not the most likely reason people get bitten."
Mr Grant said snakes are generally timid, solitary creatures that like to be left alone.
"The thing we always recommend to everybody is to treat every snake as if it were venomous. The snake may not move while you are watching it and it is most likely actually scared of you," he said.
Calls to WIRES New England branch included 73 reports regarding snakes in the last financial year, 38 of which were in Armidale. Species of snakes were primarily Eastern Brown Snakes and Red Bellied Black Snake. In most cases according to WIRES, the snakes moved on voluntarily and the callouts did not result in rescues.
Senior Lecturer in Zoology and Ecology at the UNE, Dr Eric Nordberg says the chances of coming across a snake in many ways depends on where you live but also how well kept your property is.
"Snakes are pretty cryptic and I would say most of the snakes in an area we don't actually see as humans, it's only when they may be exposed then you would see them.
"I've studied snakes, I've actively looked for hours and hours trying to locate as many as I could and the numbers were always low.
"It's very difficult to give an accurate estimate of the numbers because firstly, the detectability is so low. We just don't know how many there are without actually seeing them and of course it just depends on where you are living.
"If your block makes a good habitat, and has lots of trees and bushes and cover then that's going to be good for wildlife including snakes.
"If you're living in town with a mowed lawn and little cover, it would be very unlikely you would get snakes at all.
Dr Nordberg says that there would certainly be a higher likelihood of coming into contact with a snake along the perimeter of town where you have remnant vegetation or creek lines where the snakes do not have to cross roads etc. In terms of properties in town, in neighbourhoods however, the number of snakes would be quite low.
"This is definitely a 'snakey season' but I would not think too much more so than a typical year.
"Keep your yard tidy, try not to have lots of brush piles around, and mow the lawn regularly. It's very rare to have a true accidental bite," he said.
