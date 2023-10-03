PILOT Hayden McDonald is breaking new ground for people with autism by flying unaccompanied across the country.
The 22-year-old took flight from his hometown of Esperance in Western Australia on September 8, embarking on the mission in a small Jabiru J120 light aircraft.
The trip is believed to be the first of its kind attempted by an autistic pilot.
READ ALSO:
He was due to be in Moree on October 4 for one of his stops at regional schools and communities.
As a child, Hayden was mute until the age of five.
His mother taught him and his sister Rochelle (who also did not speak as a child due to another condition) to use sign language as a means of communication.
He was diagnosed with autism at age eight.
He said the trip has not been without some challenges, but he had been overwhelmed with the reception he had received in the communities.
"There's definitely been some learning curves, but the reception I've received has been immense," Hayden said.
"Not only is this a massive personal challenge, which will test my endurance and flying abilities, but importantly, I hope it will provide inspiration to other neurodiverse people to follow their dreams.
"Presenting at schools has been amazing. The kids are curious about aviation and autism, which has been great.
"I'm determined to spread the message that autistic and neurodiverse pilots can be capable pilots. We need to create better understanding and acceptance."
Hayden's love of aviation started as a young child when he would fly with this grandfather.
That fondness grew and at the age of 15 he took to the cockpit himself, obtaining a recreational pilot's certificate at 17.
But his dream of flying with the Royal Flying Doctor Service was shattered when the Civil Aviation Safety Authority denied him the opportunity of a medical because he is autistic.
Hayden, the son of respected rural fiction author Fleur McDonald, said he had been left disheartened after his medical was refused on the grounds his "autism spectrum disorder represents unacceptable risk to aeronautical navigation".
So, he founded Wings Without Barriers to help lobby for acceptance and change.
"I have two goals for this trip. One is to speak to schools and community groups to create better understanding and acceptance of autism, and the second goal is to encourage CASA to be more flexible with its regulatory processes for autistic pilots," he said.
"I want CASA to change the discriminatory medical process. I'm not saying scrap the medical process, because no one wants to compromise aeronautical safety, but realistically, the system needs to be modernised to have greater flexibility.
"Autism is not a one-size-fits-all. It is not acceptable to have a blanket rule that ostracises every autistic pilot in Australia."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.