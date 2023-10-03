Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Youth

Hayden McDonald is travelling across the country to raise awareness for autism

By Staff Writers
October 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden McDonald has travelled across the country in an aircraft to raise awareness for autism. Picture supplied.
Hayden McDonald has travelled across the country in an aircraft to raise awareness for autism. Picture supplied.

PILOT Hayden McDonald is breaking new ground for people with autism by flying unaccompanied across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.