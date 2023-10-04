4 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Here you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday living and and yet be just 4km from Moree's CBD.
The 12.47Ha (30 acre) block has three paddocks plus established house yards. If you love horses, this could be for you. A stable and tac room are already in place. There is also a bird aviary.
This home is all about comfortable living. The spacious lounge and dining area has a wood fire and the cathedral ceilings add to the sense of space.
There are five split-system air conditioners, but the 30 solar panels plus battery backup will keep your bills in check.
The stylish kitchen with a dishwasher and stainless-steel fridge adjoins the dining area. A huge covered and enclosed entertaining area is ideal for hosting gatherings.
There are four good-sized rooms, three with built-ins. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe.
There is a separate office for those working from home.
There is a large modern bathroom with a free-standing bath, shower, toilet, and double basin vanity. Plus a second toilet and shower in the laundry.
You won't be able to resist dipping in the fully fenced in-ground saltwater pool. Imagine the fun the kids will have here.
Plenty of storage with a double lock-up garage and a 9m x 11m (approx.) shed. Both have concrete flooring and power. There are also two equipped bores and a watering system.
The size, location, and improvements on this much-loved property provide a rare lifestyle opportunity close to town
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.