Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Moree Arts Community Theatre rehearsing latest show, Much Ado About Nothing

LR
By Lydia Roberts
September 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talitha Mitchell and Beer Keelet plays hero and claudio
Talitha Mitchell and Beer Keelet plays hero and claudio

THE stage is set for an exciting night of theatre at Moree Town and Country Club on Friday, October 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.