THE stage is set for an exciting night of theatre at Moree Town and Country Club on Friday, October 6.
Moree Arts Community Theatre is staging its latest show, Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, there.
The cast of 18 thespians are in the final stage of rehearsals and director Tim Barklay promises audiences a fun evening.
"We will be performing on the veranda of the club, which is an idyllic backdrop for the play," Mr Barklay said.
"This is a beautifully set production, with lots of lanterns and plants."
Much Ado About Nothing is a comedy about two romantic pairings that emerge when soldiers march into the town of Messina.
It is believed Shakespeare wrote the play between 1598 and 1599.
In MACT's production, the lead character Benedict is played by David Powell and Beatrice, Danni McGuiness.
Greg Cumberland, Lyndon Hankey, Talitha Mitchell, Annette Hadley and Tori Lockrey all get to tread the boards in the production.
Mr Barklay said the theatre company was founded in about 2015 by Stephen Drenkhah and Rebecca Reardon.
As well as staging plays in the area, the troupe has held free acting workshops and annual Christmas shows.
Previous productions include 12 Incompetent Jurors by Ian McWethy, Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco and the variety show Sirens and Seamen.
Much Ado About Nothing will have a run of five shows.
