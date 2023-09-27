A BOY has been arrested following a foot chase by police after an investigation into alleged vehicle and petrol thefts.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District homed in on the 12-year-old after they were called to a home in West Tamworth on Saturday, September 23.
An investigation was launched by the police after a black Holden Viva was allegedly stolen from Dover Street, in Moree, on September 16.
A short time later, the car was allegedly involved in a fail-to-pay at a service station, before the vehicle was seen allegedly driving erratically across Moree during the night.
A few days later, at about midnight on September 21, the car was allegedly involved in another fail-to-pay at a truckstop in Narrabri.
Officers launched an investigation in the wake of the alleged vehicle and petrol thefts.
Following inquiries, police arrived at the West Tamworth home, at about 9pm on September 23, following reports a group of young people were acting suspiciously outside the house.
When police arrived at the scene the group fled.
After a short foot chase, officers arrested the 12-year-old boy.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; and breach of bail.
He was refused police bail to front a children's court on Sunday, September 24.
The 12-year-old is the second boy to be charged as part of the investigation, after a 14-year-old boy was arrested on September 22.
The 14-year-old was charged with an alleged vehicle theft, and remains before the courts.
