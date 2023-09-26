MOREE product Tyrone Munro scored the winning try for South Sydney in the NSW Cup rugby league grand final.
The 18-year-old winger scored with five minutes to go, sealing a 22-18 win over the North Sydney Bears at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. It was the clubs first NSW Cup premiership since 1983.
"We knew it would be like that didn't we? It was a very tough game of football between two very good football teams," Rabbitohs coach Joe O'Callaghan said.
"We were coming second last on the ladder in Round Nine or 10, but we kept finding ways to win - they did it again today.
"I'm proud of how they stuck together because our season could have gone the other way very quickly. They just stayed at it for so long and that's what has made me so proud."
Munro's speed and skill set is similar to Tingha's Bevan French, who played at the Parramatta Eels between 2016 and 2018.
Munro made his NRL debut with Souths in July and scored a try in a 28-6 win over the New Zealand Warriors.
He played another two games before finishing the season in NSW Cup.
He scored seven tries in as many games and had two try assists.
The winger made 10 line breaks and 23 tackle breaks.
Munro will line up again on Sunday when Souths play Queensland Cup champions Brisbane Tigers.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.