SPARKLING clean is how this group of youths hope to leave south Moree.
Over the past few weeks, the group of five youths has been clearing vacant lots in and around the area of rubbish.
They are all from Miyay Birray and employed by Homes North.
Homes North chief executive Maree McKenzie came up with the idea of a clean-up while undertaking a community development project in the area.
She noticed a lot of rubbish either blown in to the area or dumped in and around the town.
So she set about funding a clean up of the area.
The short-term community project employs youths from Miyay Birray and will cost about $2000, which includes tip fees.
"This is an opportunity to employ young people and give them a pride in where they live, Ms McKenzie said.
"People are entitled to live in a safe and clean environment and I'm passionate about south Moree people being given an opportunity to live as such."
Miyay Birray is a non-for-profit youth service that builds partnerships within the community between young people, business, organisations, government and educational institutions.
So far, the youths have cleared debris from vacant blocks in Jones, Edward and Tawarri streets.
This week it's the turn of Florence Street, Tallowood Place and Barwon Avenue.
Ms McKenzie said the youths had received positive feedback about their work, with neighbours being very appreciative.
"This is about stepping in when needed and trying to get longer-term change in the area," Ms McKenzie said.
"In the meantime we have to pay to keep it clean."
Homes North is in the process of designing social housing in the area and focusing on affordable homes for Moree in general.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.