First-grade grand final: Moree beat Pirates 28-17

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
September 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Moree have won their first top-grade premiership in a decade after beating Pirates 28-17 in a hard-fought grand final at Ken Chillingworth Oval.

