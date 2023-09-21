There was plenty of action at this year's St Philomena's Spring Fair, with the school grounds transformed into a children's wonderland, bursting with fun.
From plant and produce stalls to cake stall, jumping castles, a football passing competition, and face painting, there was something for everyone at this much-loved annual event.
Home-made pizzas, roast pork rolls, bacon and egg rolls, ice cones and fairy floss kept the crowds fuelled, and .
"It was a terrific day that really did cater for the whole community, and we're so grateful to everyone who came along and supported our Spring Fair, particularly our tireless volunteers who made the day such a success."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.