Dry patch for residents as Moree Aquatic Centre closes for five weeks

Updated September 18 2023 - 11:42am, first published 9:45am
Works to be undertaken during the five-week closure of Moree Aquatic Centre include a relining of the program pool and continued works on the active and wellness pools.
MOREE Aquatic Centre will close for five weeks from October 3 for essential maintenance.

