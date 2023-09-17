MOREE Aquatic Centre will close for five weeks from October 3 for essential maintenance.
Works to be undertaken include a full relining of the program pool, tile maintenance on the passive pool and continued works on the active and wellness pools.
Aquatic members will have their memberships placed on hold while the facility remains closed.
"While we are understanding of the disruption this causes to pool users, it is necessary that we undertake a full relining of the program pool, which is required every 10 to 15 years to ensure its continued operation," general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said.
During the closure of the pools, Belgravia Leisure will remain open, allowing customers access to the gym and café and assist patrons with any enquiries from 6am to 7pm.
What changes you can expect to see
October
- Belgravia Leisure is adding new healthy additions to its menu in October, including a catering menu for internal and external functions;
- In mid-October the Les Mills Virtual Program will be introduced. These virtual programs will add to group exercise in cinematic-quality classes from some of the world's best instructors;
November
The learn to swim program will recommence on November 6;
December
Re-opening of the wellness centre in mid-December;
January 2024
Active pool reopening mid-January;
Gym flooring and equipment upgrades starts on January 15;
The aquatic centre is scheduled to re-open on Monday, November 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.