The ground of St Philomena's will transform into a wonderland of activity on Sunday, September 17 for its annual Spring Fair, with plenty of excitement for the whole family.
This much loved community event will be bursting with activities and delights such as multiple jumping castles with all day passes, face painting/braids, balloons, tombola, chocolate roulette and cake decorating.
And there's fun in store for the whole community.
A plant and produce stall and cake stall ensure there's plenty for adults to browse, plus a football passing competition to raise the tempo as well as carnival games with vouchers to win.
All that fun works up an appetite, and home-made pizzas, hot chips, roast meat rolls, sausage sandwiches, fruit salad, slushies, freshly made orange juice with fruit donated kindly from Moree's own Vitonga Orchard, coffee, tea, variety of cold drinks and fairy floss will cater for every taste bud.
The Monster Raffle with items donated from local Moree businesses will be drawn at 12.30pm and tickets can be purchased on the day.
A Ham Wheel will also be operating.
St Philomena's is thrilled to include the school band in this year's program, performing live during the event and contributing to a fantastic atmosphere whilst showcasing the terrific talent of local students.
Volunteers are currently being called upon for what will be a fantastic, whole of community, Spring soiree, and families are encouraged to donate any baked goods, plants, and jars to the St Philomena's office to include on the day.
St Philomena's P&F President Scott Antees said the committee had been working hard behind the scenes, and was excited to deliver another great Spring Fair.
"It is such a fantastic day with so much going on, it really is the highlight of the St Philomena's social calendar for young and old, and this year's fair will certainly not disappoint," Mr Antees said.
Held in the school grounds, from 10.30am until 2pm, Sunday, September 17, entry is free, and the whole community is encouraged to come along and support the St Philomena's P&F.
