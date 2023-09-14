Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

R U OK Day underway in Moree after cafe chit-chat

September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree HealthWISE staff from left, Nibesh Maharjan, Thakur Suneja, Nicolette Randell, Donna Winters and Leeanne Cutmore.
Moree HealthWISE staff from left, Nibesh Maharjan, Thakur Suneja, Nicolette Randell, Donna Winters and Leeanne Cutmore.

Free cuppas sparked conversations on mental health in Moree café Brooker Trading Co on Thursday, September 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.