Free cuppas sparked conversations on mental health in Moree café Brooker Trading Co on Thursday, September 14.
Local non-profit HealthWISE donated more than $6500 to 29 cafes throughout the New England North West and southern Queensland to shout the morning rush for R U OK? Day.
A national initiative which reminds Australians to check in on friends and family, customers were also offered R U OK? Day resources on starting conversations about mental health.
Brooker Trading Co were proud to take part, along with the Croppa Creek Store, Gravesend Coffee Shop, Pallamallawa Café and North Star's Vicarage Café.
"R U OK? day is so important in small communities as there aren't as many social interactions as there would be in the city," Moree HealthWISE mental health clinician Nibesh Maharjan said.
"A lot of people live remotely or in isolated areas. Asking 'are you ok?' or 'how are you?' can open a conversation for vulnerable people."
Moree Aboriginal health practitioner Donna Winters agreed.
"You never know what's going on until you ask the question 'Are you ok?'," she said.
HealthWISE Mental Health team leader Tanya Hague recognised that it can be daunting to ask a loved one if they're ok, especially if the answer is no.
She said you don't need to be a health professional to help someone who's struggling, and it can be as simple as lending an ear.
"You can absolutely save someone's life just by listening. Just being there with them, showing them that you care, maybe offering to sit down and have a cup of tea with them," she said.
"It is really important to genuinely listen to the person and give them your full attention. Be prepared, because it may be a long conversation."
Tanya recommended visiting the R U OK? Day website to learn more about how to respond when someone tells you they are not ok. HealthWISE also runs free Touchpoints workshops, which educate community members on recognising and responding to people at risk of suicide.
HealthWISE also supported emergency workers with coffee vouchers and targeted mental health resources, as part of 'Are They Triple OK?'. The companion campaign was developed by R U OK? in response to research by Beyond Blue which found that police and emergency service workers report suicidal thoughts more than twice as often as the general population.
"As part of the HealthWISE Recover, Adapt, Connect Black Summer Bushfires program, we're working with people around preparedness for natural disasters, and first responders are front and centre in that," Recover, Adapt, Connect team leader Susan McGuire said.
HealthWISE is licenced to run Touchpoints workshops through Roses in the Ocean. To learn more or request a local workshop, call HealthWISE on 6766 1394. Presentations for emergency services workers on targeted mental health resources can be requested by emailing RAC@healthwise.org.au.
