MOREE ratepayers are being surveyed about where they think new homes should be built in the district.
Between 2050 and 4400 new homes will be needed in Moree Shire by 2041, according to modelling conducted for Council's local housing strategy, adopted in November.
The new homes will accommodate up to 5500 workers, expected with the arrival of the Inland Rail and the Special Activation Precinct.
Moree Mayor Mark Johnson said the survey was aimed at helping Council research five areas in the shire that would help support that growth.
Residents are being asked to pick two areas best for development, types of housing that should be built and whether they think prefabricated homes for Moree are a good idea.
"I would encourage everyone to participate in helping shape the plan to help us build our urban growth to meet the needs of all residents, now and in the future," Mayor Johnson said.
Council has identified southwest Moree and Pallamallawa for the potential development.
"Council is excited to be looking into the future for our beloved Moree Plains, and we are keen to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to allow for the projected expansion," Mayor Johnson said.
Much of the growth is tipped to happen over the next decade, reversing a decline in the town's population of about 13,000 people.
In its housing strategy, Council looked at nearby areas that could accommodate such growth, including Ashley and Gurley, however, lack of infrastructure effectively ruled out these small towns for residential development.
"By contrast, Pallamallawa has a reasonable combination of social infrastructure and retail amenities which are likely to be attractive to new residents working in the Moree township as an alternative out-of-town housing option," the report said.
The strategy also urges rezoning of land west of the Moree airport for a significant new urban growth area to accommodate the bulk of the 1400 new housing lots.
Furthermore, Council will look at the feasibility of providing sewerage infrastructure to Pallamallawa to allow for smaller land parcel sizes and encourage increased housing density on existing residential zoned land.
"Land to the south west of the Moree townships provides the greatest opportunity to expand the township and provide additional amenity and services for a growing population in the short to medium term," the strategy says.
To take part in the survey, visit Council's website at mpsc.nsw.gov.au.
The survey closes on Friday, September 22.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.