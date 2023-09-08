Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Education

Dr William Hunter and Healthy Communities scholarships worth $10,000

By Staff Writers
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO $10,000 scholarships have opened applications for health students across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.