Rabobank's Moree and Goondiwindi branches recently partnered with Moree Real Estate to host a knowledge sharing and networking event on the RaboTruck at North Star's Vicarage Café.
The evening's program included presentations from RaboResearch macro-economic strategist, Ben Picton and Moree Real Estate principal Paul Kelly - offering valuable insights into the agricultural and economic landscape.
Rabobank regional manager, Toby Mendl said the bank was proud to be able to bring the RaboTruck to North Star for its first visit and create an opportunity for people from across the region to gather.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The truck is a multipurpose vehicle designed for bringing communities together whilst providing a platform to learn from experts and share their insights," he said.
Mr Picton provided an update on interest rates and the global economic market - discussing the turning point in Australia's economy in response to the RBA's strategy to control inflation, especially in retail sales, while farmland still offers an attractive investment proposition.
With over 24 years of experience with the region's real estate market, Mr Kelly gave an update on local trends and land values.
