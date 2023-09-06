A total fire ban has been declared for parts of the region for Thursday, September 7.
The ban covers the North Western region, which includes the Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett, and Warrumbungle shires.
The fire danger rating for the Northern Slopes, which covers Gunnedah, Gwydir, Inverell, Liverpool Plains and Tamworth shires, will be 'High'.
While New England - that is Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha and Armidale local government areas (LGAs) - will be at 'Moderate'.
A total fire ban means there are to be no fires out in the open.
While general purpose hot works, such as welding, grinding or gas cutting, or any activity that produces a spark or flame, are also not to be done in the open so as to limit the chance of sparking a blaze.
The NSW RFS also strongly recommends that landowners reconsider activities such as using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting.
READ ALSO:
Electric barbeques are allowed for cooking.
Permits are suspended on days of total fire ban.
Anyone caught lighting a fire during a Total Fire Ban can be fined $2200 on the spot, but if the matter goes to court, the fine could be as much as $5500 and/or 12 months' jail.
Penalties for a fire that escapes and damages or destroys life, property or the environment can attract much greater fines and gaol terms with maximums at $132,000 and/or 14 years' jail.
It comes as the RFS begins a roll out of new digital fire danger rating signs across NSW.
The signs, which are powered by solar panels, are automatically updated each day in line with fire danger ratings on the RFS website. The ratings are informed by data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The digital upgrade means RFS volunteers will no longer need to manually change the signs daily.
The Bushfire Danger Period began across the region on September 1, a month earlier than usual.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.