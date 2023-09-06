MOREE Hospital has been given a clean bill of health by patients, according to latest data from The Bureau of Health.
All patients received their elective surgery on time in the period from April to June 2023, the data shows.
By comparison, patients receiving non-urgent elective surgery in other hospitals across NSW had to wait an average 229 days.
Patients receiving semi-urgent elective surgery in other hospitals across NSW had to wait an average 13 days, while those receiving urgent elective surgery had to wait an average 11 days.
The bureau publishes regular, independent reports on the performance of the NSW healthcare system.
Each report provides a benchmark of the performance of the public health system with comparable health systems.
In its latest survey, the bureau found 83 per cent of patients spent four hours or less in Moree Hospital's emergency department; 62 per cent of patients started their treatment on time, while 99 per cent of patients who arrived by ambulance were transferred into the care of emergency staff within 30 minutes.
That compares favourably to Tamworth hospital.
There, patients were waiting an average 16 days for urgent surgery, 43 days for semi-urgent surgery and 349 days for non-urgent procedures, while 79.3 per cent of surgeries were being performed on time.
Eighty per cent of adult admitted patients rated their care at Moree hospital as "very good", with 99 per cent of patients agreeing they were "always" treated with respect and dignity.
Nearly 85 per cent of adult admitted patients agreed the care and treatment they received at Moree "definitely helped them".
Emergency department patients were less enthusiastic, with just 66 per cent of patients saying they would "speak highly" of their experience at the ED to friends and family
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker said it had been a "challenging start to the winter season".
"Our teams have been faced with a high volume of patients, with 111,942 attendances to our EDs, including a record number of people who were sicker and required more complex care," Ms McCosker said.
"I'd also like to recognise our smaller, regional facilities including Gunnedah, Inverell, Kurri Kurri and Narrabri who continue to outperform their state peers, seeing their patients sooner."
