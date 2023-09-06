Moree Champion
All surgeries performed at Moree Hospital treated on time, health survey shows

By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:22pm
All patients who presented at Moree Hospital received their elective surgery on time in the period from April to June 2023, BHI data shows.
MOREE Hospital has been given a clean bill of health by patients, according to latest data from The Bureau of Health.

