4 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
This impressive low-set four-bedroom home is positioned on an established 1400m2 block in the sought-after Greenbah area. It's peaceful and private with no through traffic.
The home is well-designed with a spacious and practical floor plan. All bedrooms have built-ins and there is a separate lounge room with a built-in bar area.
The modern kitchen has stone benchtops, a dishwasher, and an island bench adjoining the family room.
The paved entertaining area accessed from the dining area and family room is a great space to watch the children and pets play in the fenced backyard.
There is also a separate dining area with a split-system air conditioner.
The three-way bathroom has a bath, shower, vanity, and toilet, and there is also a large ensuite.
There is plenty of storage space including a double lock-up garage with automatic doors and internal access, and additional storage space that is ideal for a boat or campervan. Plus off-street parking.
There are some lovely features including a computerised watering system, solar panels, and security mesh.
