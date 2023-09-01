How to amplify your online presence: A guide from a digital marketing Melbourne agency

The digital era has revolutionised how we consume information, shifting the primary platforms for businesses from traditional media like print and TV to online platforms. As we dive deeper into the 21st century, maintaining a robust online presence is no longer optional - it's critical to success. With the internet erasing geographical boundaries, businesses now have the potential to reach audiences across the globe, setting a stage like never before.

The statistics are telling: about 85% of consumers do online research before making a purchase, indicating the undeniable influence of online presence on consumer behaviour. Furthermore, 74% of the channels used for research are websites.

That's why digital marketing agencies like Pursuit Digital have taken these facts to heart, creating strategies to help businesses harness the power of the digital world. So, buckle up as we delve into our comprehensive guide to amplifying your online presence.

Amplifying your online presence: Key strategies

Our journey into boosting your online visibility begins with the essential first step: website optimisation. This is more than just having an attractive website; it's about fine-tuning every aspect to ensure optimal performance and user experience.

1. Website optimisation

Website optimisation is the process of making improvements to your website so it can perform better in search engine result pages (SERPs). It's the digital equivalent of placing your shop in the busiest part of town. However, instead of foot traffic, you're attracting web traffic. With 68% of online experiences beginning with a search engine, an optimised website is indispensable in establishing a strong online presence.

How to optimise your website

Website optimisation is the process of improving a website's performance, usability, and search engine ranking. There are many factors that contribute to website optimisation, but some of the most important include:

Technical SEO: This includes factors such as website speed, mobile-friendliness, and making sure there are no broken links.

On-page SEO: This includes factors such as keyword research, title tags, and meta descriptions.

Off-page SEO: This includes factors such as backlinks, social media engagement, and guest blogging.

Here are some basic steps on how to optimise a website:

Audit your website: This includes checking for technical errors, broken links, and outdated content.

Research your keywords: This will help you identify the keywords that your target audience is searching for.

Optimise your content: This includes using your target keywords throughout your content, as well as creating high-quality content that is relevant to your target audience.

Build backlinks: Backlinks are links from other websites to your website. They are a valuable ranking factor in search engines.

Track your progress: Use analytics tools to track your website's performance and make adjustments as needed.

Website optimisation is an ongoing process. Following these steps can improve your website's performance and ranking in search engines.

2. Content marketing

In essence, content marketing is about creating and sharing meaningful content to captivate and interact with an audience, with the goal of sparking profitable actions. The benefits are numerous. It not only strengthens customer relationships and boosts brand loyalty, but also positions your business as a go-to expert in your field through high-quality content.

Moreover, search engines love quality content. An excellent content marketing strategy can significantly improve your SEO, making your website more visible to potential customers. This isn't a mere claim, but a proven fact: businesses with blogs generate 67% more leads than those without.

Effective content marketing strategies

Creating impactful content requires strategy and creativity. Here are a few approaches that work:

Understand your audience: The more you know about your audience, the better you can tailor your content to their needs and interests. Use tools like Google Analytics to gather demographic and behavioural data.

Craft engaging, original content: Whether it's a blog post, a podcast, or a video, ensure your content is fresh, exciting, and valuable. For instance, posting consistently insightful blogs can make your site a go-to resource in your niche.

Leverage different formats: Different content formats cater to different audience preferences. Videos, infographics, podcasts, long-form articles - diversifying your content can expand your reach.

Consistency is key: Regularly updating your content not only keeps your audience engaged but also sends positive signals to search engines about your website's activity.

Promote your content: Creating content is only half the battle. Make sure your content reaches its intended audience by promoting it on your social media platforms, through email newsletters, and even via collaborations with other businesses or influencers.

Remember, content marketing is not a sprint but a marathon. It requires time, effort, and continuous refinement to truly bear fruit.

3. Social media marketing

Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms to connect with your audience, build your brand, increase sales, and drive website traffic. With billions of users worldwide on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, the potential reach for your business is enormous.

Companies like Airbnb have leveraged social media to transform their entire business landscape. By curating user-generated content and maintaining active engagement with their audience, they've created a robust online community that bolsters their brand.

How to utilise different social media platforms effectively

Each social media platform has its unique strengths. Here's how you can leverage them:

Facebook: With a diverse user base, Facebook is perfect for reaching a broad audience. Share blog posts and updates and engage with followers through Facebook Live videos.

Instagram: This visual platform is great for brands with strong imagery. Showcase products, behind-the-scenes photos, or user-generated content.

Twitter (X): Ideal for sharing news or customer service, it's also a great platform to engage in real time with your audience.

LinkedIn: A must for business-to-business (B2B) companies. Share industry news, professional content, and company updates.

Social media is constantly evolving. Stay ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on trends like short-form videos (think TikTok), the rise of social commerce (shopping directly through social media platforms), and augmented reality (AR) filters for unique brand experiences.

4. Email marketing

Email marketing involves sending emails to a group of people who have signed up to receive them. It's a way to keep your audience informed, drive sales, and maintain a constant touchpoint with your customers. With an ROI of about AUD$52 for every AUD$1 spent, its effectiveness is undeniable.

Best practices for email marketing

Segment your audience: Delivering targeted content to specific segments increases engagement and conversions.

Personalise your emails: Personalised emails can lead to a 6x higher transaction rate, according to figures cited by PRNewswire.

Design for mobile: With With 65% of all emails being opened on mobile, a mobile-friendly design is essential.

A/B Test: Experiment with different subject lines, email content, and calls to action (CTAs) to see what works best.

Email marketing, when done right, can strengthen your customer relationships and build a loyal customer base. With these best practices in your toolkit, you're well on your way to mastering this highly effective channel.

5. Paid advertising

Paid advertising refers to any kind of advertising for which you pay money to a service to display your ads. It provides immediate exposure and can be a swift, effective method to increase website traffic, drive conversions, and generate leads.

Types of online advertising

Different strokes for different folks - this saying holds true even for online ads. Here are a few types you can consider:

PPC (pay-per-click): You pay each time someone clicks on your ad.

Display ads: These are visual banner ads displayed on relevant websites.

Social media ads: These are ads placed on social media platforms like These are ads placed on social media platforms like Facebook , Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Retargeting ads: These remind people who've visited your website or used your app to return.

Effective strategies for paid advertising

To get the most bang for your buck, follow these strategies:

Set clear objectives: Know what you want to achieve. Is it brand awareness, lead generation, or website traffic?

Target precisely: Use demographic data, interests, and behaviours to target your ads effectively.

Monitor and adjust: Keep an eye on your ad performance and tweak them as necessary for optimum results.

Paid ads can be a potent tool that provides a turbo boost to your brand's visibility and customer reach.

6. Online networking

Online networking is the practice of creating and maintaining relationships on the internet. It's about connecting with peers, industry leaders, and potential customers online. Take Microsoft's LinkedIn platform, which has transformed the way businesses connect and recruit.

Online networking best practices

Here's how to make the most out of online networking:

Be active on relevant platforms: Participate in discussions and share valuable insights.

Build genuine relationships: Don't just network for the sake of business. Be authentic.

Leverage LinkedIn: It's a powerful tool for B2B networking.

Networking might not be as tangible as the other factors, but it's an impactful facet of the digital marketing spectrum.

7. Influencer marketing

Influencer marketing is a type of marketing that focuses on using key leaders to drive your brand's message to a larger market. It works because people trust influencers, and their recommendations can directly lead to sales.

How to identify and collaborate with the right influencers

Finding the right influencer is critical. Look for alignment in values, a genuine connection to your product, and a devoted follower base. When collaborating, foster a mutually beneficial relationship, provide creative freedom, and measure the results to ensure effectiveness.

With these diverse yet interconnected strategies, your digital marketing mix is shaping up to be quite comprehensive and powerful. Stay the course, and you'll be reaping the rewards in no time.

Understanding and utilising analytics

Analytics refers to the systematic computational analysis of data. In the context of digital marketing, it allows you to measure the effectiveness of your strategies, understand your audience better, and make data-driven decisions.

Tools for analytics: Several tools can aid your analytical journey. Google Analytics is a must for website analytics. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram also offer built-in analytics tools.

How analytics informs and improves strategies: Analytics can provide insights into which marketing strategies are working and which aren't. For instance, if you notice a particular blog post is driving a lot of traffic, you might consider creating similar content. Or if an email campaign isn't generating the expected response, it's time to tweak the subject line, content, or delivery time. In short, analytics allow you to adapt, evolve, and improve.

Now that you're equipped with these powerful strategies and the analytical tools to guide them, you're well-prepared to amplify your online presence and achieve digital marketing success.

Conclusion

Navigating the digital landscape is an ongoing journey. From optimising your website and delivering valuable content, to leveraging the broad reach of social media and email marketing, to harnessing the efficiency of paid advertising and the power of online networking and influencer marketing, every strategy plays an integral role.