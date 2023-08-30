Moree Champion
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Group 4: Adrian Smith wins Moree Boars' Best and Fairest

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Smith had a phenomenal season with Moree, and was a critical part of their road to the grand final. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Adrian Smith had a phenomenal season with Moree, and was a critical part of their road to the grand final. Picture by Zac Lowe.

It all began with a pre-season show of faith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.