Buildings at the Walgett Community College primary school which were destroyed in a suspicious fire will be demolished this week.
The school's hall and the Birraleegal Goondi Preschool were "completely destroyed" when the fire broke out at about 11:00pm on Monday, August 14.
Now, School Infrastructure NSW says preliminary demolition of the school hall will begin this week and demolition of the preschool will occur over the weekend, on September 2 and 3.
The work will involve the removal of asbestos containing material from the damaged preschool.
Despite the presence of asbestos, testing conducted by an independent occupational hygienist found the operational areas of the school were safe for occupation and a clearance certificate was issued.
"The health, safety and well-being of the school and the local community is our highest priority," a representative of School Infrastructure NSW wrote in a letter to parents.
"We will continue to keep the community updated on future works. Once again we thank the community for their patience and understanding as we continue to manage the situation."
All grades have now returned to class, with the preschool students temporarily studying in the library.
Demountables will soon be installed on the grounds to facilitate students at the Bourke-Walgett School of Distance Education.
"I want to thank all of you for the patience and understanding you have shown following the major fire damage done to some of our buildings," the school's executive principal Alison Finlayson said.
In the days following the fire, education minister Prue Car met with Ms Finlayson and member for Barwon Roy Butler. She said her government vows to rebuild the damaged building.
"Sadly, the fire has completely destroyed the Birraleegal Goondi Preschool, as well as the primary school hall, school library resources that had been in storage, gymnastics mats, sports equipment and two commercial ride-on mowers," she said.
They say all equipment and supplies destroyed in the fire will also be replaced.
Officers from Central North Police District are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fires, which are being treated as "suspicious".
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Walgett Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
