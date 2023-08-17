A YOUNG leader who is part of the State Emergency Service in New England has received a major NSW state award.
Yasmin Jimmieson, 22, was named SES Officer of the Year at the Rotary Emergency Service Community Awards.
She is set to take on a regional role across the region as the North Western Zone Flood Rescue Operations Officer.
The awards celebrate emergency service personnel who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, reflecting the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.
"I was quite shocked and couldn't believe I had won it," Ms Jimmieson said.
"I've always enjoyed volunteering and giving back.
"When I joined the SES six years ago I saw it as an opportunity to gain skills, meet new people and develop myself personally.
"It's turned into so much more than what I could have imagined and it has opened up a bunch of career opportunities."
She joined the Armidale SES unit after being accepted to study law and criminology at the University of New England.
She was the youngest in her unit when she joined the SES as a 16-year-old in Muswellbrook.
Yasmin has been deployed across the state to several communities affected by severe weather events.
The fulltime student has volunteered as Acting Deputy Unit Commander, Administration Officer, Training Coordinator and Community Capability Officer.
She also volunteers with numerous other youth organisations including Little Dreamers, Young Carer Organisation, One Door Mental Health on Fire Youth Program and Beautiful Minds Youth Enrichment Program as a Team Leader.
"When I first joined the SES service as a 16-year-old, the closest person to me in age was 28," Ms Jimmieson said.
"Hopefully by winning this award it will help inspire other people to join the service at a younger age."
New South Wales SES Commissioner Carlene York presented her with the award in Sydney on August 12.
"Yasmin richly deserves this award," Commissioner York said.
"Her tireless work for the community in a whole range of roles over so many years typifies the kind of unsung heroes who are the fabric of the NSW SES."
Yasmin is also one of four finalists in the Under 30 section of the Rotary's Inspirational Women's Award which will be announced on September 10.
