Coulton's Catch-Up | Sod turned on $9.5m cultural centre

By Mark Coulton
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:41pm, first published August 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton turning the sod at the cultural centre. Picture supplied.
Ground-breaking Baaka Cultural Centre

I was thrilled to be part of the ground-breaking ceremony for the Baaka Cultural Centre project last week in Wilcannia.

