Moree council launches Regional Lifestyle Magazine

By Staff Reporters
August 24 2023 - 5:00am
Mayor Mark Johnson, showcasting the winter edition of the Regional Lifestyle Magazine. Picture supplied
Mayor Mark Johnson, showcasting the winter edition of the Regional Lifestyle Magazine. Picture supplied

Moree Plains Shire Council has launched the winter edition of a publication showcasing what the local area has to offer.

