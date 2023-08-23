Moree Plains Shire Council has launched the winter edition of a publication showcasing what the local area has to offer.
The 42nd edition of Regional Lifestyle Magazine shines a spotlight on Moree, with captivating feature articles that delve into the heart of our region, exploring the untold stories and aspirations of the people who reside on the plains.
Readers can expect to find captivating feature articles, insightful interviews with industry experts, stunning visual spreads, and thought-provoking opinion pieces to provide readers with a unique and engaging experience, covering a wide range of topics including lifestyle, fashion, health, and much more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Recognising the importance to share the stories of our region, Moree Plains Shire Council resolved at its Ordinary Council Meeting to support the Regional Lifestyle Magazine, making a contribution from the economic development (TED) fund.
"We believe that our region is a treasure trove of talent, creativity, and innovation and this publication is filled with timeless content, that truly reflects the spirit and essence while celebrating our rich culture, history, and people that make the Moree Plains so unique," Mayor Mark Johnson said.
Regional Lifestyle Magazine is a quarterly, premium magazine distributed through newsagents and selected retail outlets.
The magazine will also serve as a guide for both locals and visitors, providing insider tips on the best places to eat, shop, and explore through the delivery of high-quality content that informs, inspires, and entertains.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.