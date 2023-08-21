Buyer beware: Red flags to watch out for when house hunting

Here are some of the common red flags to look out for when purchasing a new home, some of which you may pick up on yourself and others that may require a little more expertise. PIcture Shutterstock

Searching for your new home is an exciting, exhilarating, nerve-wracking and stress-inducing bundle of emotion. You are taking a huge leap forward in life and often the purchase of a home is viewed as a fresh start. When your dream house finally does crop up, you are likely to make every effort to make it yours as quickly and as efficiently as possible - which is where the trouble can begin.

In Australia prospective buyers should be provided full disclosure of any known defects within a house for sale, however there are cases where the seller is not always aware of certain problems, or worse, has intentionally attempted to cover them up. Where possible, you should be requesting a report from a reputable building inspector or engaging an expert service like a Melbourne buyer's advocate to work on behalf of you and pick up on defects you may not recognise or notice.

You may be asking do buyers agents save you money or even if a building report is worth it - and the answer is generally a resounding yes - if the home is fraught with undisclosed defects, these are the guys you want on your side. Below we are going to highlight some of the common red flags to look out for when purchasing a new home, some of which you may pick up on yourself and others that may require a little more expertise.



A fresh coat of paint

Hear us out - a fresh lick of paint does not always indicate a problem. Often a seller will roll on a new coat right before selling to freshen up the home, remove general wear and tear marks and allow for better photos when listing the home.

You should be questioning fresh paint however when it seems out of place - for example, when only a single wall in a room has been painted. In these cases it is more likely the seller is trying to cover up something and while it can be as superficial as a hole in the wall from a picture frame, it can also be something much more serious like cracks in the plaster (which can indicate serious structural problems), growing mold or water damage due to poor ventilation or leaks in the home.



Excessive candles and incense

If you walk into a home that has a candle burning in every room and incense on every corner, be weary. While a lot of mold isn't toxic, there are certainly enough varieties out that contribute to a multitude of problems including headaches and respiratory problems to be worried about. A seller may use candles and incense to cover up the smell of mold, so be sure to check around sinks, toilets, showers, around windows and crawl spaces for leakes for visible mold damage or a stronger scent of mold.

Hand in hand with a moldy smell is experiencing a musty odor. This may indicate ventilation and moisture issues with the home that can, over time, cause structural problems.

Specific viewing times

If you find the seller or their agent is only allowing viewings during a specific time of day, this may indicate there is something outside of these hours that may be unappealing to a buyer. A high volume of traffic, public transport noise, plane flyovers and even noisy neighbours can be a serious turn-off to potential buyers and not allowing viewings or only hosting open homes at particular times is a good indication something is amiss.

Location is one of the most important factors when purchasing a house, so another lead indicator that there could be an issue is if a lot of nearby homes are also for sale. Take a moment to chat with the neighbours if you can - they may let you in on knowledge the real estate agent and seller are not so willing to share.

Let there be light

This is not so much a flag as it is a trick nearly every real estate agent will use. Turning on every single light in the house (even during the day) and opening every available window will flood the home with light, make it appear bright and airy and even just that little bit bigger. It is not however, how one generally lives their day-to-day life.

Sometimes additional lighting may even be brought in to brighten particularly dark homes, so take a moment to switch all the lights off and take a look around. The agent or seller is unlikely to protest, but if you do and you are suddenly shrouded in darkness at midday, take a moment to consider whether this home is for you.



Time in market

This is fairly self-explanatory but if a home has been on the market for a significantly longer period of time when compared to other properties in the area, and it is relatively well-priced, there is likely a larger issue at play. In all likelihood it is not going to stand out to the casual observer, so the expertise of a buyer's advocate or building inspector should be engaged to determine what the problem or problems may be, and whether there is value in investing the time and money to fix it.