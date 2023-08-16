A school in Walgett has reopened following "suspicious" fires which broke out on campus on Monday night.
Students at the Walgett Community College Primary School returned to their classrooms on Wednesday, August 16, after being given the all clear by safety experts.
"After the safety clearance of the school site by an independent hygienist and significant work by our staff and other Department of Education workers, [the school] is operational for all students K-6 today," Alison Finlayson, the school's executive principal, said.
"I want to thank all of [the school community] for the patience and understanding you have shown following the major fire damage done to some of our buildings on Monday night.
"Students will receive targeted wellbeing and emotional support today and in follow up to this unfortunate event."
The school's hall and the Birraleegal Goondi Preschool were "completely destroyed" when the fire broke out at the Warrena Street school at about 11:00pm on Monday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW arrived on scene when the buildings were already well alight. They were extinguished, however, both buildings were destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Officers from Central North Police District are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fires, which are being treated as "suspicious".
Ms Finlayson said the school was working to get the preschoolers back into class as well.
"Arrangements are being made to support preschool students in alternative facilities, on site, with the expert coordination and consultation of appropriate agencies, as soon as possible," she said.
"Earlier today the NSW Government was devastated to hear of a destructive fire at Walgett Community College Primary School and preschool," she told the media.
"Sadly, the fire has completely destroyed the Birraleegal Goondi Preschool, as well as the primary school hall, school library resources that had been in storage, gymnastics mats, sports equipment and two commercial ride on mowers.
"We extend our thanks to firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue and NSW Police who arrived at the school late last night and remained on the scene through to the morning."
Following the fire, Minister Car met with Ms Finlayson and member for Barwon Roy Butler.
She said the government is "committed" to rebuilding after the damage.
Minister for Western NSW Tara Moriarty has also asked the Department of Regional NSW to work with the Department of Education and all other services to provide extra assistance to students and the school community where needed.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.